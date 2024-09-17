G-SHOCK Introduces A Chic New Look With The Women's GMAP2100 Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing Three New Timepieces with Stunning Tones and Silky Textures

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Casio

America, Inc.

is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to the G-SHOCK women's collection and GMAP2100 lineup : the GMAP2100ST. This new release features three exquisite timepieces, each boasting a chic finish that delivers a smooth and silk-like appearance.

GMA-P2100ST-4A, GMA-P2100ST-7A, GMA-P2100ST-9A

Blending style and sophistication, each watch in the collection is adorned with a matte finish and pearlescent, polarized coatings that grace both the bezel and band. This innovative treatment creates a captivating play of light, shifting in appearance with every glance and exuding a soft, silk-like allure. The matte finish perfectly tempers the shine, adding a natural sophistication to the design.

Available in three effortlessly chic color options-pink, white, and beige-these timepieces are as versatile as they are stylish, making them the perfect accessory for any ensemble. Radiant metallic hues enhance the silky tones of this collection, highlighting G-SHOCK's dedication to innovation and detail. The dials feature a stunning blend of half-matte finishes on the index marks and a delicate vapor deposition that adds a whisper of luster.

The GMAP2100ST lineup is crafted with a smaller wrist in mind, enhancing its minimalist allure. Inspired by the already sleek GMAS2100, this new model is 0.2 mm slimmer in height and 2.7 mm narrower than its predecessor, the GMAS2100. Additionally, the band length has been thoughtfully adjusted, ensuring a perfect fit for even the most delicate wrists.

G-SHOCK's commitment to environmental conservation shines through in their latest trio of watches. Key resin components in the bezel and band are crafted from bio-based resin, derived from renewable organic resources. This eco-friendly material reflects G-SHOCK's dedication to reducing environmental impact while maintaining cutting-edge style.

The three new timepieces come equipped with the following features:





Shock-resistant structure

20 bar water resistance

Hand shift feature

World time (48 cities)

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms Double LED light (Super Illuminator)

The GMAP2100ST-4A , GMAP2100ST-7A , and GMAP2100ST-9A are now available for purchase for $130 each at select Retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."



About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit



