Reports announce Trump Safe after reporting gunshots

(MENAFN) Donald is reported to be safe following a shooting incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to campaign officials for the presidential candidate, the former United States president was unharmed and had been swiftly evacuated from the scene.



The incident occurred on Sunday while Trump was engaged in a round of golf at the club. In response to the situation, Trump's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, confirmed that the former president was safe and did not sustain any injuries. “President Trump is safe, following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Cheung stated.



The Secret Service, tasked with protecting Trump, described the situation as a “protective incident.” In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the agency indicated that it was collaborating with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter. The shooting took place shortly before 2 p.m. local time, as reported by the Secret Service.



Initial media reports were conflicting, with some suggesting that the shooting was unrelated to Trump and involved only two individuals engaging in a dispute. However, subsequent reports indicated a possible connection between the shooting and Trump. CNN cited multiple sources revealing that the Secret Service had fired at a suspect, who was allegedly aiming to attack Trump. Further information from unnamed officials suggested that the suspect was armed and intended to target the former president.



The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to the shooting. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office announced that a section of Interstate 95 had been closed to facilitate the ongoing investigation. “We will update this information as it becomes available,” the post concluded.



As authorities continue their investigation into the shooting, more details are expected to emerge. The incident highlights the heightened security concerns surrounding high-profile figures like Trump and underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in ensuring their safety.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682769