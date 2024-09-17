Organic Remedies Raises $15,000 For Speranza Animal Rescue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies , a leading medical marijuana organization, proudly announced today that it has raised $15,000 for Speranza Animal Rescue during its month-long Dog Days of Summer campaign in August. Speranza Animal Rescue, a non-profit and 100% volunteer-run organization, is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected animals, with the ultimate goal of finding them loving forever homes.



Located on a sprawling 17.5-acre in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Speranza Animal Rescue provides a nurturing environment for animals in need, including pit bulls, other bully breeds, and farm animals that have been destined for slaughter or faced the threat of euthanasia. The rescue center offers these animals a second chance at life, providing them with proper nutrition, shelter, exercise, and top-notch veterinary care, including long-term medications when necessary.

Speranza Animal Rescue's commitment to saving the most vulnerable animals aligns closely with Organic Remedies' values. The medical marijuana organization, known for its dedication to patient care, raised funds for Speranza through cash donations from patients and by donating a portion of the proceeds from select product purchases.

Eric Hauser, President of Organic Remedies, expressed his pride in the dispensary teams for their exceptional efforts in supporting Speranza Animal Rescue. "We are extremely proud of our dispensary teams who went over and above to help generate funds to support Speranza," said Hauser. "Speranza's mission to help abused and neglected animals is near and dear to our hearts, and we are honored to help this amazing organization. Our sincere thanks go out to our loyal patients for their tremendous generosity during our Dog Days of Summer campaign."

Mikki Clark, Events Coordinator, Speranza Animal Rescue, expressed gratitude for the partnership with Organic Remedies. "We are so thankful for our partnership with Organic Remedies," said Clark. "Their efforts to raise funds for our organization have been tremendous, and we are extremely grateful for their support. The funds raised will go a long way in helping us care for the precious animals at Speranza. We operate entirely on the help of volunteers and donations, and Organic Remedies' contribution will help provide food, shelter, and medical supplies to our four-legged residents."

The check presentation ceremony took place on September 13, 2024, at the Organic Remedies Dispensary in Enola, Pennsylvania. The event marked the culmination of Organic Remedies' successful fundraising campaign and highlighted the organization's commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Organic Remedies and Speranza Animal Rescue extend their heartfelt appreciation to all those who contributed to this important cause. Together, they are making a difference in the lives of abused and neglected animals, providing them with hope and a chance for a brighter future.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, and York.

About Speranza Animal Rescue :

Speranza Animal Rescue is a non-profit, 100% volunteer-run rescue, rehabilitation center, and sanctuary located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The organization is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and neglected animals, with a focus on pit bulls, other bully breeds, and farm animals. Speranza's mission is to provide these animals with a safe and loving environment, as well as the necessary medical care, until they find their forever homes.

