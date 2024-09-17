2024 Database Of Germany's Largest Real Estate Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 600 Largest Investors Germany [2024 Update]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Includes institutional investors, managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Germany.

Most real estate investors in Germany are headquartered in Berlin, followed by Frankfurt and Munich. Some investors also come from Hamburg and Cologne. International real estate investors in Germany come from e.g. London, Amsterdam or Zurich.

Over 300 real estate investors active in Germany are categorized by us as "investment managers". Over 150 of the real estate investors are categorized as project developers or real estate companies. In addition, numerous private equity real estate investors are active in Germany.

The list helps clients to identify and approach real estate buyers, acquire new customers, sell products and services and analyse the German real estate market. The overview of the most important real estate investors in Germany is much more than just an address database. Due to detailed information on the investment focus and purchase profile, you can start addressing them directly.

Directory of investment companies from Germany, Europe and the rest of the world

The list includes investors from a wide range of countries, including other European countries, the USA, Asia and the Middle East. The listed investors have one thing in common: they buy German real estate in a wide range of sizes and asset classes. Some Northern European investors buy investment properties in Berlin en masse, while others specialise in office buildings in B and C locations. This unique list can help you to approach just about every national and international investor in Germany.

Detailed information: purchase profile, assets under management etc.

The investor database, contains a large number of data points, allowing you to sort the list according to your requirements. Thus, the most important information of the investor purchase profiles is located in different columns. It provides a subjective ranking from A to E, assets under management, detailed geographic focus, contact details, asset classes, CEOs and more. Due to the clear Excel design the data points can be sorted in a short time. An example request could look like this: show me all major investors (Ranking A and B) investing in Germany with focus on office and logistics properties.

Finding suitable investors for property sales or lead generation

The product is perfect for finding buyers for your properties or those of your clients. It differs from investor to investor from what property value the investor starts looking after investments. The biggest investors are looking for properties from 50M€ upwards, while smaller investors are already buying properties with a value from one million euros upwards. Furthermore, the list is very suitable for lead generation in the real estate industry. The largest investors are usually also active as asset managers and therefore responsible for the important decisions in property management.

All asset classes included: Residential properties, retail, logistics, light industrial, healthcare

The German Real Estate Investors list contains investors with a focus on all possible asset classes and can be sorted by those. The most popular asset classes here are residential and office properties. Some investors here focus on the top 7 cities such as Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, while others deliberately concentrate on buying properties in B and C locations, where the selling factors are even lower and might lead to higher returns. There is also a high level of investment in asset classes such as retail. Here the focus is on food markets or large shopping centres. A relatively young asset class, but one that is rising due to e-commerce and globalisation, is logistics and light industrial. Many investors are also focusing on healthcare properties such as nursing homes or facilities for senior citizens.

These investor types are included in the list:



Investment managers

Real estate companies

Project developers with portfolio acquisition

Private equity investors

REITs

Pension funds Foundations

These property types are purchased:



Residential real estate

Office properties

Retail real estate

Logistics real estate

Light industrial real estate

Hotel real estate

Data center

Parking garages Nursing homes

Investors in the list are interested in:



Core Real Estate

Value add real estate

Sales-and-Leaseback

Trophy real estate

Distressed Assets

Project developments and forward deals Debt investments

Included columns in the directory



Company data (name, legal form, country of origin)

Contact details (address, URL, e-mail, telephone number, management)

Form of address of the management suitable for serial letters (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Investor type (investment manager, REIT, pension fund, private equity, etc.)

Investment focus (asset classes, ranking from A to E, (global) investment volume / assets under management, detailed geographical focus)

Special investment focus (debt, parking, forward deals, etc.) Link to the acquisition profile of the companies and contact details of an acquisition manager (if indicated on the investors' website)

For more information about this database visit

