Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage conference 2024

Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage 2024

Join executives from ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, Dow, Talos and Chevron New Energies as event covers the CCUS value chain through opportunities, risks and economic viability trends

LONDON/HOUSTON/ SINGAPORE , 17 September 2024 – Momentum for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is growing as a buoyant project pipeline is attracting attention from leading companies, but CCUS deployment remains well below what is required for achieving the net zero goals.

Join Wood Mackenzie's expert analysts, as well as leaders from across the energy, natural resources and CCUS industries, as they address the full CCUS value chain and how companies can start moving from plans to execution at the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2024 in Houston October 9-10 .

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, Talos Energy, Dow and Chevron New Energies , the conference provides the opportunity to connect with key leaders and stakeholders in the CCUS industry and network with industry professionals and experts from across the value chain.

Key themes on the agenda include:



From plans to execution: What would it take to accelerate CCUS deployment?

Funding CCUS projects: How to get investment decisions

Global CCUS market: The past, present and futuristic view

CO2 storage: Can we access enough storage to meet targets? Is widespread, global CCUS inevitable? If so, why is the world under-investing?



The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2024 will hear from leading experts from across the industry.



Leading experts include:

Mhairidh Evans, Head of CCUS Research, Wood Mackenzie

Joe Colletti, USGC CCUS Venture Executive, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions

Edward Stones, Business Vice President, Energy Climate, Dow

Ed Crooks, Vice-Chair Americas, Wood Mackenzie

Peter Findlay, CCUS Economics and CCUS North America Lead, Wood Mackenzie

Martha Ramos, Director CCUS and H2, CEMEX USA

Renee Morales, Director, Talos Energy

Nuomin Han, Head of Carbon Markets, Wood Mackenzie

Jennifer Stewart, Director Climate Policy, American Petroleum Institute

Adam Chalkley, Director Low Carbon Development, Enbridge

Olivia Woodruff, Director Decarbonization, Kimmeridge

David Tatum, Commercial Manager, Chevron New Energies Lauren Read, Vice President, BKV Corporation



To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2024 , please click on this link .

