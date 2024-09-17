Davidstea Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2024



Sales of $11.1 million, an increase of 12.8% over the prior year

Gross margin of 47.3%, significantly better compared to 36.9% in prior year

SG&A expenses of $6.7 million, down 15.2% versus prior year

Net loss of $1.5 million, improved from loss of $4.3 million in prior year

Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $0.3 million versus negative $2.6 million in prior year

New store opened September 5th in Montreal's Royalmount Mall Additional store opening in the Montreal Eaton Centre expected in early November



MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSX-Venture: DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the“Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today its second quarter results for the period ended August 3, 2024.

“We are pleased to report that DAVIDsTEA reached a key inflection point in the second quarter of 2024 with sales increasing by 12.8% year-over-year,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA.“We are grateful for the trust of our loyal consumers who seek out the best flavour profiles available on the market as we continue to innovate and introduce new and incredible tasting tea blends for consumers to enjoy.”

“Sales momentum continues into the early third quarter with revenues up more than 18% compared to the same period in 2023. We are excited to mark our renewed focus on brick-and-mortar retail with the opening of a new location in the Royalmount Mall in Mount Royal, Quebec, and look forward to launching a new store in downtown Montreal in early November, raising the total number of flagship stores to 20. As we prepare for the revenue-intensive third and fourth quarters, our focus remains on delivering excellent value, service and innovation to our consumers,” added Ms. Segal.

“Our financial results are moving in the right direction as we continue to execute our operational strategy,” said Frank Zitella, President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, DavidsTea.“Revenues are up and costs are down, both year-over-year and sequentially, across all categories. We also have significant leverage in our business model, which positions us well for the second half of the year as we stabilize the business against unfavourable headwinds and double down on investments in both our brick-and-mortar and online operations.”

Operating Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Three Months Ended August 3, 2024 compared to Three Months Ended July 29, 2023

Sales . Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased by $1.3 million, or 12.8%, to $11.1 million. Sales in Canada, which accounted for 86.8% of total revenue, grew by $1.2 million, or 14.9%, compared to the same quarter last year while U.S. sales remained unchanged at $1.5 million from the prior year quarter.

DAVIDsTEA's focus has been on delivering a value proposition that resonates with consumers supported by a memorable experience, both in person and online in order to generate sales as the Company deals with macro-economic headwinds.

Tea and variety box assortment sales increased by13.7% or $1.2 million to $9.9 million over the prior year quarter. Tea accessories sales decreased by 14.0% or $0.1 million, to $0.8 million over the prior year quarter.

Online sales of $5.5 million increased by $0.6 million or 12.5% from $4.9 million from the prior year quarter. E-commerce sales represented 49.4% of sales compared to 49.7% of sales in the prior year quarter.

Sales from the wholesale channel of $1.4 million were the same as in the prior year quarter. Wholesale sales represented 12.8% of sales compared to 14.3% of sales in the prior year quarter.

Brick-and-mortar sales of $4.2 million increased by $0.7 million or 17.8%, from $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Brick-and-mortar sales represented 37.8% of sales compared to 35.9% of sales in the prior year quarter.

Gross profit . Gross profit increased by 44.6% to $5.3 million from the prior year quarter due to higher sales and a decrease in unitized freight, shipping and fulfillment costs. Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased to 47.3% for the quarter compared to 36.9% in the prior year quarter. At a segment level, Gross profit as a percentage of sales reached 45.5% and 59.3% in the quarter compared to 36.2% and 41.3% in the prior year quarter in Canada and in the U.S., respectively.

Selling, general and administration expenses . Selling, general and administration expenses (“SG&A”) of $6.7 million decreased by $1.2 million, or 15.2% compared to the prior year quarter. A decrease in costs related to internalizing fulfillment services of $0.8 million, marketing expenses of $0.4 million and depreciation and amortization of $0.3 million was partially offset by an increase in the impairment of property and equipment of $0.3 million and other selling, general and administration costs of $0.3 million. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 60.5% in the second quarter from 80.6% in the prior year quarter.

EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 1. EBITDA was negative $0.8 million in the quarter compared to negative $3.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.3 million compared to negative $2.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million reflects the impact of higher Sales and Gross profit and a decline in SG&A expenses.

Net loss . Net loss totaled $1.5 million in the quarter compared to a net loss of $4.3 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net loss was $1.0 million in the second quarter compared to Adjusted net loss of $3.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Fully diluted net loss per share . Fully diluted net loss per common share amounted to $0.06 in the second quarter compared to a fully diluted net loss per common share of $0.16 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted fully diluted net loss per common share1, which is Adjusted net loss on a fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding basis, was $0.04 compared to an Adjusted fully diluted net loss of $0.14 in the prior year quarter.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at August 3, 2024, the Company had $6.7 million of cash held by major Canadian financial institutions.

Working capital was $15.5 million as at August 3, 2024 compared to $19.7 million as at February 3, 2024. The decrease in working capital can be attributed to a decrease in cash, accounts receivable and prepaid expenses and deposits, partially offset by a decline in accounts payable and deferred revenue.

The Company's primary source of liquidity is cash on hand and cash flow generated from operations. Working capital requirements are driven by the purchase of inventory, payment of payroll, ongoing technology expenditures and other operating costs.

Working capital requirements fluctuate during the year, rising in the second and third fiscal quarters as DAVIDsTEA takes title to increasing quantities of inventory in anticipation of the peak selling season in the fourth fiscal quarter. Capital expenditures of $312 thousand in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 includes the purchase of furniture and equipment of $29 thousand, store leasehold improvements of $270 thousand and computer hardware purchases of $13 thousand. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 amounted to $321 thousand comprised of furniture and equipment of $153 thousand, store leasehold improvements of $70 thousand, computer hardware of $21 thousand and intangible assets of $77 thousand.

As at August 3, 2024, the Company had financial commitments in connection with the purchase of goods and services that are enforceable and legally binding, amounting to $10.2 million, net of $0.5 million of advances (February 3, 2024 - $9.9 million, net of $0.4 million of advances) which are expected to be discharged within 12 months.

Cash Flow

A summary of our cash flows used in operating, investing, and financing activities is presented in the following table (amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars):