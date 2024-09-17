Bolivia’S Political Turmoil: Arce And Morales Clash Amid National Blockade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia faces a critical moment as demand President Luis Arce's resignation through a nationwide blockade.



The conflict between Arce and former President Evo Morales intensifies, revealing deep divisions within the ruling party. Roads connecting La Paz to the rest of the country remain blocked in an indefinite strike.



The indigenous group known as 'Red Ponchos' initiated the road blockades on Monday. They demand the resignation of President Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca, citing dollar and shortages.



The protesters also accuse the government of promoting division among social organizations. David Mamani, the main leader of the 'Red Ponchos', declared an indefinite strike until Arce and Choquehuanca resigned.



Demonstrators have set up blockades on major highways connecting La Paz to other regions and neighboring countries. They use bonfires, stones, and debris to obstruct vehicle passage while police attempt to negotiate.







President Arce addressed the nation on Sunday night, accusing Evo Morales of orchestrating the blockades.



He claimed Morales aimed to shorten his term and stage a coup to impose his own presidential candidacy. Arce's allegations highlight the growing rift within the Movement for Socialism (MAS ) party.

Escalating Political Tensions in Bolivia

Morales and his loyal supporters plan to begin a march on Tuesday from Caracollo. They protest the economic situation and defend MAS against alleged attempts at proscription.



Morales denies that the protests favor his candidacy, instead attributing them to public discontent with government corruption.



The Ombudsman's Office has called for calm, urging authorities and protesters to avoid actions that could lead to violence. The conflict between Arce and Morales has been escalating since late 2021.



Their disagreements deepened following a national party congress that Arce and his supporters did not attend. The electoral authority has not recognized separate MAS congresses held by each faction.



A unified congress is required for MAS to participate in next year's presidential elections. Morales' potential candidacy remains a contentious issue within the ruling party.



As Bolivia grapples with this political crisis, the nation faces uncertainty about its leadership and future direction. The ongoing blockades and protests underscore the deep-seated divisions within the country's political landscape.

