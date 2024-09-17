عربي


Azerbaijani Lawyer Elman Pashayev Detained In Russia

9/17/2024 5:19:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A criminal case has been opened against former lawyer Elman Pashayev in Russia, Azernews reports, citing Russian Investigative Committee.

The former Azerbaijani lawyer has been detained. A case has been opened against Pashayev under Article 159, Part 4 of the Russian Federation's Criminal Code (large-scale fraud). According to the investigation, in February 2024, Pashayev convinced businessman Aleksey Blinovski that in exchange for a large sum of money, he could secure the release of Blinovski and his wife, Yelena Blinovskaya, from criminal liability.

After reaching an agreement, Pashayev received a large amount of money from Blinovski. The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for Elman Pashayev is under consideration.

Under the article with which the former lawyer is charged, he faces a fine of 1 million rubles and up to 10 years in prison.

AzerNews

