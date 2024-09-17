Azerbaijani Lawyer Elman Pashayev Detained In Russia
Fatima Latifova
A criminal case has been opened against former lawyer Elman
Pashayev in Russia, Azernews reports, citing
Russian Investigative Committee.
The former Azerbaijani lawyer has been detained. A case has been
opened against Pashayev under Article 159, Part 4 of the Russian
Federation's Criminal Code (large-scale fraud). According to the
investigation, in February 2024, Pashayev convinced businessman
Aleksey Blinovski that in exchange for a large sum of money, he
could secure the release of Blinovski and his wife, Yelena
Blinovskaya, from criminal liability.
After reaching an agreement, Pashayev received a large amount of
money from Blinovski. The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention
measure for Elman Pashayev is under consideration.
Under the article with which the former lawyer is charged, he
faces a fine of 1 million rubles and up to 10 years in prison.
