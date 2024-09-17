Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For September 17, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda provides key insights into Brazil's economic health, with several significant releases expected to influence movements.



The FIPE Consumer Price and FGV IGP-10 inflation index come out early. Later, the CNI Industrial Survey will shed light on Brazil's industrial sector.



These indicators could significantly sway market sentiment and trading decisions. Internationally, Germany's ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey may affect global trends.



Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales and industrial production data could impact broader economic outlooks. Let's explore today's economic calendar and market updates in detail.





Economic Agenda, Tuesday, September 17

Brazil







5:00 AM: FIPE: CPI (weekly)



8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-10 (Sep)

10:00 AM: CNI: Industrial Survey (Sep)





6:00 AM: ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey (Sep)







9:30 AM: Retail sales (Aug)

10:15 AM: Industrial production (Aug)







Oil prices surge as markets anticipate a potential U.S. interest rate cut.



Boeing will pay Embrae $150 million to settle their failed 2020 merger.



Marisa Lojas, a Brazilian retailer, reported a notable loss of R$102 million ($18.55 million) in the second quarter of 2024.



In a strategic move that's reshaping Brazil's fast-food industry, Zam (ZAMP3) has inked a deal to operate Subway restaurants across the country.



Petrobras raised $1 billion in a global bond offering , signaling strong market confidence.



Azul Airlines' stock surge as debt-for-equity talks progressed.

CVC shares plummeted after S&P downgraded the company's debentures.



The Ibovespa rose 0.18% to 135,118.22 points on Monday. This gain shows optimism ahead of crucial monetary policy decisions.The U.S. dolla weakened 1.02% against the Brazilian real, closing at R$5.5106. This shift highlights the market's focus on upcoming events and corporate news.Investors eagerly await 'Super Wednesday' and its monetary policy decisions. The Central Bank's Focus Report revealed a worrying trend.Inflation projections for 2024 and 2025 increased for the ninth consecutive time. This development underscores ongoing economic challenges in Brazil.U.S. stocks showed mixed results on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached another all-time high.The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 5,633.09. However, the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% to 17,592.13.Traders anticipate the Federal Reserve meeting with great interest. Many bet on a larger-than-usual interest rate cut.This move could potentially support the economy. The mixed performance reflects this anticipation.Investors will closely watch today's economic releases. The FIPE CPI, FGV IGP-10, and CNI Industrial Survey will provide crucial insights.These indicators could significantly influence market sentiment. Global economic uncertainties continue to impact Brazilian markets.Oil price fluctuations and international market movements remain important factors. Developments in the U.S. and Germany could affect emerging markets like Brazil.The upcoming 'Super Wednesday' decisions will likely shape market trends. Both Brazil and the U.S. will announce crucial monetary policy choices.