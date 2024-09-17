(MENAFNEditorial) in High Level Talks with Harlette ™️



Creative Artists Agency London Office the world renowned talent agency are in early stage high level discussions with an introduction to a Hollywood based firm for Harlette™️ to consider for an Aquisition opportunity of an international retailer with a physical retail footprint and web based sales.



The ceo and partner of Global Brands Creative Artists Agency spoke with Harlette DeFalaise about the opportunity and Harlette™️ are currently capital raising for this opportunity.



Harlette™️ Luxury UK are exploring their options with Credit Suisse UBS, JPMORGAN, boutique advisory capital firms London, Amsterdam and Washington.



Harlette™️ currently have in excess of £2bill in accounts receivable for trademark infringements since the beginning of 2024, USA, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Italy to be used in addition to ground breaking research and development for a listing on London Stock Exchange.



An ambitious project to launch Harlette™️ Femme and Homme on the runways of London Fashion Week and Paris. Harlette™️ have trademarks registered for Harlette™️ Airline and Harlette™️ Space in class 39 and are avtively growing a ready to wear collection to increase revenues 45% with handbags, perfume, cosmetics, homeward and high heels.



Harlette™️ recently hit the Million Dollar Mark for Knickers and have released a capsule collection of ready to wear called #Love Harlette™️







#LoveHarlette ™ from Harlette ™ Ready to Wear Capsule Collection



The #LoveHarlette ™ from Harlette ™ Ready to Wear Capsule Collection creates a vibe that is very Harlette ™ very sophisticated yet at the same time very classic.







Just because something is classic, doesnt mean it cant be fun, Harlette ™ are obviously doing things less and less of what we have done in the past.



Harlette ™ are gradually moving to a different image for our collectors of luxury fashion, and finally have it, not traditional classic, maybe a more modern Harlette type of classic.



Harlette ™ is building on the Heritage of Harlette’s™ Velvet through out the collection and debut on the catwalk of Paris, Harlette ™ is regaining authority in the Luxury World to connect to a very sophisticated modern luxury collector of fashion.



The Velvette Jacket from Harlette ™







The Velvette Dress from Harlette ™ Black







The Velvette Dress from Harlette ™ Blue







The Strechette from Harlette ™







Harlette Luxury Polo Shirt



Im Beautiful Im Superior The Whole World Revolves Around Me







Harlette™ drew this love heart in the snow at Preikestolen Pulpit_Rock Lysefjord Norway it took five hours to walk in the snow there and back again to draw that love heart before the sun went down. This is #LoveHarlette™ collection from Harlette ™









