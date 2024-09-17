Registration Opens For Katara Dhow Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Katara Cultural Village Foundation announced yesterday the opening of registration for participation in the 14th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, which will continue until October 30.

Katara explained that the participations should express the maritime heritage, in addition to participating in the competitions held within the festival's activities, which are: the pearl diving competition, which is available to participants from Qatar and the GCC countries, and the Senyar family fishing competition.

The festival reflects the continuous efforts of Katara Cultural Village Foundation to care for maritime heritage and culture with all its arts and traditions, and embodies its tireless efforts to consolidate this heritage in the souls of generations and youth.