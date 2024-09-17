Education Above All Foundation Unveils New Brand Identity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global Foundation for education and development, has revealed a new brand identity, underscoring its commitment to promoting the right to quality education across the world.

This rebranding initiative reflects the EAA Foundation's evolution and strengthens its influence on the international stage, further enhancing its mission to provide accessible, high-quality education.

Since its inception in 2012, the EAA Foundation has been recognised for its distinctive visual identity, reinforcing its positioning as a multisectoral leader in providing access to high-quality education. The 2024 rebrand comes at a pivotal time, as the foundation seeks to redefine its identity and market positioning in response to changing global dynamics and internal growth. This rebranding effort not only revitalises the foundation's image but also aligns it with current trends, enabling more effective communication of its values and mission to diverse audiences.

Commenting on the rebrand, Fahad Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of EAA Foundation, said:“Our new brand identity marks a significant milestone in the foundation's journey, symbolising our maturity and ongoing commitment to our mission. As we continue collaborating with a network of over 100 partners across more than 65 countries, this refreshed identity will drive our efforts to provide access to quality education.

EAA Foundation has supported over 19 million children and youth by providing access to primary, secondary, and higher education.

The foundation remains committed to protecting education and upholding it as a fundamental right contributing to a dignified life for all.”