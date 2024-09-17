AAFT Signs Landmark MOU With ATDC To Propel Fashion Training In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: AAFT has taken a significant step in enhancing education by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Apparel Training & Design Centre (ATDC), one of India's premier vocational training networks in the fashion industry. This collaboration is set to revolutionize fashion education and training in the country by leveraging the expertise and infrastructure of both institutions.



“Fashion is more than just clothes; it is a reflection of society and an essential part of our daily lives. It is life-enhancing and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well. The changing trends in fashion are like markers of societal shifts. You can see and feel everything in clothes-from personal expression to the anticipation of revolutions,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and AAFT School of Fashion and Design. His insightful words underline the significance of fashion as an art form that transcends mere appearance.



The MOU between AAFT and ATDC marks the beginning of a new era for fashion education in India. ATDC, with its extensive network of about 100 centers across the major apparel clusters of India, will bring its well-established vocational training programs to AAFT's world-class education framework. This partnership aims to create a comprehensive training environment where students can gain hands-on experience in apparel design, manufacturing, and marketing while benefiting from AAFT's innovative approach to fashion education.



The MOU was signed by Mr. Rakesh Vaid, Senior Vice President of ATDC, and Dr. Sandeep Marwah of AAFT. The event was graced by the presence of several key figures, including Mr. HKL Magu, Member of the Board of Directors at ATDC, Mr. Vijay Mathur, Director General and CEO of ATDC, Prof. S.G. Babbu, Dean of AAFT School of Fashion and Design, and Mr. Jayesh Wadia, Dean of AAFT School of Interior Design. Their combined expertise and leadership promise to guide this collaboration towards unprecedented succes



This partnership is expected to produce a new generation of fashion professionals equipped with both creative and technical skills, ready to meet the evolving demands of the global fashion industry. By integrating AAFT's cutting-edge educational practices with ATDC's practical, industry-oriented training, this collaboration will provide students with a unique learning experience that is both theoretical and hands-on.



The AAFT-ATDC partnership is not just about education; it is about fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and creativity in the fashion industry. Together, these two institutions are set to create a lasting impact on the fashion landscape of India.



