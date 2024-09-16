Dollar Dips As Markets Eye Monetary Policies In US And Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar weakened against the Brazilian real on Monday, reflecting global trends and anticipation of key monetary policy decisions.
The greenback closed at R$5.5106, down 1.02% in a session dubbed 'Super Wednesday' by market watchers. This decline mirrored the dollar's performance against other major currencies, with the DXY index falling 0.41%.
In addition, Brazilian investors eagerly await the Monetary Policy Committee's (Copom ) decision on Wednesday.
Analysts expect a rate hike, with consensus pointing to a 25 basis point increase to 10.75% annually. However, some speculate a more aggressive 50 basis point hike remains possible.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in the United States, scheduled for September 17-18, also looms large over currency markets. Traders are increasingly betting on a significant rate cut, shifting market dynamics.
New economic data released Monday influenced market sentiment. The New York Fed 's Empire State Manufacturing Index surprised analysts by jumping from -4.7 in August to 11.5 in September.
This unexpected improvement altered rate-cut expectations. Following the data release, traders now see a 61% chance of a 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed.
This marks a significant shift from Friday's 50% probability. Conversely, the likelihood of a smaller 25-basis point cut dropped to 39%.
A more substantial Fed rate cut could further weaken the dollar. Lower US interest rates diminish the currency's appeal compared to higher-yielding markets like Brazil.
This dynamic often fuels risk appetite in emerging markets, potentially benefiting the Brazilian real. As both central banks prepare to announce their decisions, currency markets remain poised for potential volatility.
In short, investors worldwide will closely monitor these policy shifts and their implications for global financial flows.
