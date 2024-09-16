Mexico’S Investment Funds Soar To New Heights In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a remarkable display of economic resilience, Mexico's fund has reached unprecedented levels in 2024.



According to the Mexican Association of Securities Institutions (AMIB), total assets under management surpassed 4.044 trillion pesos ($205 billion) by August, marking a significant 24.46% year-over-year increase.



This growth reflects the sector's ability to attract both domestic and international investors, with over 6.5 million participants now engaged in the market.



Notably, nearly 6 million investors prefer debt instruments, while just over half a million opt for equity funds, highlighting a conservative approach among Mexican investors.



The industry's diversity is evident in its 633 investment funds, managed by 30 registered operators.



According to the information provided in the text, the five major fund operators that dominate the Mexican investment fund landscape, controlling 70% of the market share, are:







BBVA: 24.53% market share, 56 funds



BlackRock: 18.72% market share, 41 funds



Santander Asset Management: 10.02% market share, 66 funds



Banorte: 8.64% market share, 34 funds

Actinver: 6.26% market share, 53 funds



Mexico's broader economic picture remains positive, with the International Monetary Fund projecting a 2.4% GDP growth for 2024.This stability is partly attributed to the country's strategic position in global supply chains, benefiting from the nearshoring trend.Foreign direct investment (FDI) continues to play a crucial role , with the private sector anticipating it to reach $39 billion in 2024, a 7.91% increase from 2023.Mexico's geographical position, competitive costs, and young workforce contribute to this optimistic outlook.Mexico's Investment Funds Soar to New Heights in 2024However, challenges persist. The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) maintains relatively high interest rates, influencing investment strategies and market dynamics.Additionally, concerns about corruption and security issues prompt ongoing government reforms and initiatives.As Mexico navigates through 2024, its investment sector stands at a crossroads of opportunity and challenge.The country's ability to maintain its growth trajectory while addressing structural issues will be crucial in shaping its economic future.