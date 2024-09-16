Kuwait Mourns Former PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Monday mourned the passing away of the former Prime Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at the age of 82.

Born in 1942. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak occupied several posts since 1968, namely the Amiri Diwan's assistant undersecretary for and administrative affairs.

He was named Hawally Governor on March 19, 1979, then Al-Ahmadi Governor before occupying the portfolio of social affairs and labor, then the information top post and later became Advisor at His Highness the Amir's Office.

On February 14, 2001, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak was named the deputy prime minister and minister of defense, and occupied the same posts in the government, formed on July 14, 2003.

On February 9, 2006, he was named the first deputy prime minister and interior minister and minister of defense. He occupied the same posts in the two governments, formed on July 11, 2006, and March 25, 2007.

On October 28, of the same year, he became first deputy prime minister and defense minister, a post he also held in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

On November 2011, Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak was named premier, followed by (February, July and December of 2012) and July of 2013, November of 2016 and November of 2017.

On November 18, 2019, the deceased was named premier, but courteously apologized at the same day. (end) am

MENAFN16092024000071011013ID1108679490