São Paulo – The seventieth anniversary of the first visit by a Lebanese head of state to Brazil will be celebrated with an exhibition at Clube Atlético Monte Líbano in São Paulo from October 1 to 10. According to the Brazil-Lebanon Cultural Association, the exhibition will feature photos from Camille Chamoun's visit to the country, a projection on the topic, and reproductions of documents related to the his stay.

The opening will take place on September 24. On this occasion, a commemorative postage stamp and a postmark from Correios will also be launched in honor of Chamoun's visit.

Camille Chamoun was president of Lebanon from 1952 to 1958. He visited São Paulo in 1954 for the city's fourth centennial celebrations, during which iconic avenues, monuments and landmarks were inaugurated. According to the Brazil-Lebanon Cultural Association, during his visit, the Brazilian and Lebanese consulates were elevated to embassies, and the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation between the two countries was signed.

Before taking over the presidency of Lebanon, Chamoun served as minister of finance in the first Lebanese government after the independence in 1943. In 1945, he acted as minister to the Allied governments in London and was Lebanon's delegate at the United Nations General Assemblies. He founded the National Liberal Party and supported and chaired the creation of the Lebanese Front during the Civil War (1975-1990). He passed away in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1987.

Exhibition:“Lebanon: The Historic Visit of Camille Chamoun to Brazil”

Foyer of the theater of the Clube Atlético Monte Líbano , Avenida República do Líbano, 2.267, Moema, São Paulo, SP

From October 1 to 10, free admission

For more information: ...

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Joseph Barrak/AFP

Exhibition depicts Lebanese president in Brazil