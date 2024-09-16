Rajasthan CM Meets Mohan Bhagwat In Alwar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday reached Alwar and met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Chief Minister Sharma, as per sources, held discussions on work, environment and organisational matters with the RSS Chief.

The Chief Minister reached Alwar at 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

RSS Chief Bhagwat came to Alwar during his four-day visit to the desert state on Friday.

On Sunday, Bhagwat gave a call to the RSS workers to focus on social harmony, environment, family enlightenment, sense of self and civic discipline.

Addressing an RSS gathering at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Alwar, the RSS Chief also said that the feeling of untouchability must be completely eradicated. This change must be brought about by transforming the mindset of the society.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma also visited the residence of Congress MLA from Ramgarh, Zuber Khan, in Alwar who passed away recently and paid condolences to his family.

CM Sharma also visited the residence of former Minister Rohitashv Sharma and paid tribute to his son late Vikesh Kumar Sharma and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Earlier, on Monday morning, the Chief Minister was in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to attend the Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this meeting and expo at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar where CM Sharma was also present.

Chief Minister Sharma said that today Rajasthan ranks first in renewable energy production in India.

The Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan is the world's largest solar park with an installed solar capacity of 2,245 MW. A favorable environment is available in the state for investors in the field of renewable energy, he added.

The Chief Minister also said that Rajasthan will become self-reliant in the energy sector under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Under the guidance of PM Modi, the state government is working with determination for reforms in the power sector. To fulfill the resolution of 'Developed Rajasthan 2047', we have prepared an action plan to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the next 10 years. Under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, model solar villages are being developed in all the districts of Rajasthan. In Component-A of Kusum Yojana, solar projects of 228 MW have been established and projects of 300 MW are under construction. Under Component-C, solar projects of 4,524 MW have been allotted to the state," he added.

Chief Minister Sharma also said that in the last nine months, significant steps have been taken to strengthen the power sector in Rajasthan.

The state government has signed MoUs worth Rs 1,640 crore with public sector undertakings.

Apart from this the Union government has also approved three mega renewable energy parks in the state.

A total of eight sites have been identified for pump storage projects of 7 GW capacity in the state.

A new policy is being made to simplify the process of setting up pump storage projects.