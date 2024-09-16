Global Anticoagulants Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anticoagulants Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anticoagulants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $45.18 billion in 2023 to $49.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness about the importance of anticoagulant therapy, expansion of indications for anticoagulant use, increased incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and atrial fibrillation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anticoagulants Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anticoagulants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $77.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of indications for novel anticoagulant drugs, rising healthcare expenditure, emergence of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) as primary treatment options, financial support offered by central authorities to revamp healthcare facilities, expansion of the healthcare infrastructure.

Growth Driver of The Anticoagulants Market

The increasing cardiovascular diseases are a key factor driving the growth of the anticoagulants market over the coming years. CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are a category of heart and blood vessel problems. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the primary, source of death worldwide with low- and middle-income nations accounting for three-quarters of CVD deaths. Anticoagulation pharmacotherapy known as direct oral anticoagulants is used to minimize thrombosis in a variety of cardiovascular situations.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Anticoagulants Market Growth?

Key players in the anticoagulants market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Leo Pharma A/S, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Mylan N. V., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S. A., Apotex Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CSL Behring, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Limited, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Natco Pharma Limited, Novartis International AG, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Anticoagulants Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the anticoagulants market are focusing on innovative products such as sodium citrate 4% anticoagulant solution to drive revenues in their market. Sodium citrate 4% anticoagulant solution is a medical solution that contains 4% sodium citrate in a liquid form which is used to prevent the clotting of blood.

How Is The Global Anticoagulants Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin And LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral Anticoagulant, Injectable Anticoagulant

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

4) By Application: Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation Or Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Anticoagulants Market

North America was the largest region in the anticoagulants market in 2023. The regions covered in the anticoagulants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Anticoagulants Market Definition

Anticoagulants refer to a drug used to prevent and treat blood clots in the heart and blood arteries. called a blood thinner as well. It is utilized to slow down the body's clotting process. These are blood thinners, but they do not thin the blood, instead, they avoid or minimize clots or thrombi.

Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anticoagulants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anticoagulants market size, anticoagulants market drivers and trends, anticoagulants market major players, anticoagulants competitors' revenues, anticoagulants market positioning, and anticoagulants market growth across geographies. The anticoagulants market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

