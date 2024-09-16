NABR Announces New Board Chair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Boehringer Ingelheim Chief Veterinary Officer Rod Christmas will lead the NABR Board of Directors

The National Association for Biomedical Research (NABR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Christmas, DVM, MS, DACT, as chairman of the NABR Board of Directors. Dr. Christmas is the Chief Veterinary Officer for Boehringer Ingelheim. In this role he is responsible for the company's global animal welfare program. Dr. Christmas also serves as the Institutional Official for Boehringer Ingelheim. He has more than two decades of experience in laboratory animal health.

NABR's president, Matthew R. Bailey, said: "I am proud to welcome Rod as chairman of NABR's board of directors. I have had the privilege of working with Rod in his previous role as a NABR board member, and I was impressed by his unwavering dedication to animal health and biomedical research. His insights as a professional and executive coach are also invaluable, particularly in his new role as board chairman. I look forward to working with Rod and the rest of the NABR board to define our short- and long- term strategic organizational goals to serve the lab animal research community."

I look forward to contributing to NABR's essential work on behalf of the research community as chairman of the board.

Dr. Christmas said: "I am truly honored to accept the position of chairman for NABR's board of directors. As the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to sound public policy for the essential use of laboratory animals in biomedical research, NABR plays a key role in ensuring the voice of the biomedical research community is well represented in the halls of Congress, State, and local legislatures. I look forward to contributing to NABR's essential work on behalf of the research community as chairman of the board."

Dr. Christmas' career in laboratory animal health has included roles as a private mixed animal practitioner, a professional services veterinarian, and a professor of veterinary medicine. His immediate past position prior to joining Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health was with Elanco Animal Health. Dr. Christmas has also received certifications as an advanced professional and executive coach from the International Coach Federation. Dr. Christmas holds a master's degree in animal science from Kansas State University and a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Mississippi State University. He is also a board-certified Diplomate of the American College of Theriogenology.

About the National Association for Biomedical Research



Founded in 1979, the National Association for Biomedical Research (NABR) is the only 501(c)(6) nonprofit association dedicated to sound public policy for the humane use of animals in biomedical research, education, and testing. Members include more than 340 universities, medical and veterinary schools, teaching hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patient groups, and academic and professional societies who rely on humane and responsible animal research to advance global human and animal health. Learn more about us at .

