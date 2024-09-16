Windes Named A Civic 50 Orange County Honoree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Windes , a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by OneOC and Points of Light as a 2024 honoree of The Civic 50 Orange County . This award identifies Windes as one of the most community-minded companies in Orange County. The firm has been featured on this prestigious list each year since the award's inception in 2017.Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, partnered with OneOC to showcase and celebrate companies in Orange County that give back to the communities where they do business. OneOC is a nonprofit organization that helps companies build and grow their employee volunteer and giving programs to maximize charitable activities in the community.The Civic 50 Orange County initiative, modeled after Points of Light's national program, identifies how companies use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their company and communities and provides a standard for superior corporate citizenship.The award recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in Orange County, determined by an independently administered and scored survey. Companies are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact on the community.“It is a tremendous privilege to be recognized as a Civic 50 OC honoree,” says Windes Managing Partner Sean McFerson .“Our dedication to philanthropy and community service reflects our belief in the power of corporate social responsibility to drive positive change. By contributing time and resources to a wide range of causes that promote the health, welfare, and enrichment of our communities, Windes is dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting impact.”About WindesWindes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.

