Azerbaijan Seeks Co-Op In Field Of Transit Transport With Dubai Port World
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport,
Rashad Nabiyev, discussed potential collaboration in the field of
transit transportation with Raj Jit Singh Wallia, CEO of Dubai Port
World, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan.
As reported by Azernews , Nabiyev shared the
details of the meeting on his "X" social media account. During
their discussions, the two sides focused on developing joint
transportation technologies to enhance the efficiency of transit
corridors running through Azerbaijan, as well as addressing other
topics of mutual interest.
Dubai Port World is a globally renowned port operator, and this
dialogue marks a step forward in Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen
its role as a key player in international transportation and
logistics.
