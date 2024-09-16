Azerbaijan Seeks Co-Op In Field Of Transit Transport With Dubai Port World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, discussed potential collaboration in the field of transit with Raj Jit Singh Wallia, CEO of Dubai Port World, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan.

As reported by Azernews , Nabiyev shared the details of the meeting on his "X" social account. During their discussions, the two sides focused on developing joint transportation technologies to enhance the efficiency of transit corridors running through Azerbaijan, as well as addressing other topics of mutual interest.

Dubai Port World is a globally renowned port operator, and this dialogue marks a step forward in Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen its role as a key player in international transportation and logistics.

