Multi-Brand Dealership Center AVTODOM City Opened In Moscow City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Multi-brand dealership center AVTODOM City opened in the business district of Moscow City. It presents a wide range of premium and luxury cars of world brands, the mention of which is associated with quality: BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Lixiang. Lotus and Xiaomi, which quickly gained popularity due to their style and power, are also represented there.



The dealership is located in tower No. 1 of Neva Towers. This location was not chosen by chance. Neva Towers is a unique concept for the Moscow City business cluster. It is the epicenter of business activity in the city. The combination of architectural techniques used creates a unique structure of the complex's facades. The exterior is strict and modern. It refers to the legendary examples of high-rise construction of the 20th century at the same time. The dealership occupies two floors. This is a solid 750 sq. m. 550 sq. m. is the spacious showroom. The interactive video wall complements the interior of the dealership favorably. This allows customers to feel the uniqueness and individual character of high-class cars.



AVTODOM City is an exclusive boutique. Cars of all brands presented in the AVTODOM Group can be purchased there. Clients of this dealership have a unique opportunity to get information about available cars and the competitive advantages of the presented models. AVTODOM City specialists will help to choose a car that suits all the needs and wishes of the client. They will ensure maximum privacy of the transaction and organize the delivery of the car or the ceremonial issue. Bestsellers of the BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Lixiang brands and high-tech innovations from Lotus and Xiaomi are presented in the AVTODOM City showroom. The British brand Lotus simultaneously demonstrates tribute to its sports past and is actively integrating into modern trends in the automotive industry. Xiaomi represents the future of the automotive industry. It integrates artificial intelligence technologies that change the nature of the relationship between a car and its owner.



"AVTODOM City fits perfectly into the architectural concept of skyscrapers. Status and innovation are important there. Our customers will find a wide selection of cars here and will be able to immerse themselves in the world of each brand. This approach is designed for demanding customers who are uncompromising in their preferences. AVTODOM City guarantees legal reliability of transactions. The dealership has already started working. We are pleased to provide special offers and conditions for the purchase of cars in honor of this. New cars, used cars and premium electric cars are in the assortment", - Israel Mgdesyan, Head of the Retail Sales Department of New Cars AVTODOM City, commented.





