Timothy Snyder Attends Demining Robot Testing In Ukraine
Date
9/16/2024 9:25:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American historian Timothy Snyder took part in the testing of demining robots at a training ground just outside Kyiv.
That's according to the UNITED24 platform, Ukrinform reports.
Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko also attended the session.
The Zmiy ("Snake") ground demining system, the remotely controlled UGV Sirko-S1 platform, and the KNLR-E multi-purpose tracked platform underwent a series of tests, according to the report.
Read also:
Zelensky meets with historian Snyder
It was for these demining robots that Tymothy Snyder and Mark Hamill announced a fundraiser on the UNITED24 platform.
During the testing, the robots proved effective, the report stresses.
Read also:
Head of NP was shown remote-controlled demining
equipment
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the ambassadors of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, acclaimed historian Timothy Snyder and star actor Mark Hamill announced the "Safe Land" fundraiser for the purchase of 30 demining robots.
MENAFN16092024000193011044ID1108678333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.