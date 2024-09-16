Timothy Snyder Attends Demining Robot Testing In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American historian Timothy Snyder took part in the testing of demining robots at a training ground just outside Kyiv.

That's according to the UNITED24 platform, Ukrinform reports.

Deputy Prime for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Yuliia Svyrydenko also attended the session.

The Zmiy ("Snake") ground demining system, the remotely controlled UGV Sirko-S1 platform, and the KNLR-E ​​multi-purpose tracked underwent a series of tests, according to the report.

It was for these demining robots that Tymothy Snyder and Mark Hamill announced a fundraiser on the UNITED24 platform.

During the testing, the robots proved effective, the report stresses.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the ambassadors of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, acclaimed historian Timothy Snyder and star actor Mark Hamill announced the "Safe Land" fundraiser for the purchase of 30 demining robots.