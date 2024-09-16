Monica Omorodion Connects Success Journey With First Book

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of adventure and documenting the journey to success, Monica Omorodion Swaida, a fearless entrepreneur cum philanthropist recently unveiled her first – They Love You Until You Start Thinking For Yourself. The award-winning filmmaker, actress, motivational speaker shared her setbacks and triumphs to an exciting life.

Monica Omorodion - Author, President of Monica Insurance Agency

provides a glimpse into the author's adventurous expedition from the roots in Africa, and travelling all the way to the United States of America. It is based on a true-life story driven by determination, resilience and passion to succeed against all odds.

According to Monica Omorodion, author of They Love You Until You Start Thinking For Yourself , "My book narrates the many changes America has been through in the previous two to three decades. It also provides a glimpse into what the new generation needs to do in order to ensure continuous prosperity of our Country."

Monica is popularly known as Monicazation, a multi-talented Nigerian-American singer, actress, movie producer and graduate of University of Massachusetts, Lowell, MA. She is also the President of Monica Insurance Agency in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The 34-Chapters memoir on Amazon

documents diverse experiences, ranging from the basic discipline and toughness of a dad, to the race to make first million before the age of 30. One of the chapters illustrates a unique topic like why do so many people want to come to America?

"They Love You Until You Start Thinking For Yourself"

is a powerful and inspiring book that delves into the author's remarkable journey from a humble immigrant to a successful entrepreneur and advocate for open-mindedness. It transcends racial and cultural boundaries, making it a bridge between different perspectives

