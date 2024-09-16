MOUNT GAY UNVEILS THE SECOND EDITION OF THE TERROIR-DRIVEN SINGLE ESTATE SERIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mount Gay, the world's oldest running rum distillery with a legacy spanning over 320 years, introduces the second expression of its ground-breaking Single Estate Series, the 24_02_Vt18d2.

Crafted by Master Blender

Trudiann Branker, this second release expands the terroir-driven range, with a blend of rums produced from the 2018 Mount Gay Estate sugar cane, making this liquid the first vintage in this limited-edition series.



Mount Gay Single Estate Series 24_02_Vt18d2

Continue Reading

In 2015, Mount Gay acquired 324 acres of the historical Mount Gay and Oxford Estates, and for the first time in centuries, the distillery was a vertically integrated operation from cane to bottle. Since then, the team has harvested Estate sugar canes each year and transformed them into molasses, before fermenting, distilling and aging the distillates at the distillery.

The Single Estate Series is created using 100% molasses from sugar canes grown at the Mount Gay Estate in St Lucy, Barbados. The molasses is then fermented for 9 days. This unusually long fermentation reveals distinct flavors with specific Barbadian (local) notes that are unique and complex.

Mount Gay Single Estate Series 24_02_Vt18d2 has been fully distilled in copper pot stills and matured in American oak (Quercus Alba) ex-bourbon barrels, allowing the flavor of the rum and its unique terroir to shine.



With a light golden liquid form, the nose is complex with bold citrus and sweet fruit aromas. The 24_02_Vt18d2 offers hints of grapefruit, sweet plums and banana balanced with spice, with a hint of almonds, sea salt and a slight milk chocolate note. The palate brings brown sugar, oak, grapefruit and floral notes, with a slightly salty smokiness.

Since its introduction in 2023, the Single Estate Series has showcased the different elements from the Mount Gay Estate

terroir as well as the skill involved from Master Blender, Trudiann Branker in its creation from cane to bottle.

Trudiann Branker expressed her excitement on the latest release, stating: "What makes 24_02 different and special is that it is the first vintage in the Single Estate Series, coming from just one year of harvest. 23_01 was a blend of two harvest years, 2016 & 2017. 24_02 showcases the unique character of Mount Gay's Estate on a single year, made with 100% sugar cane grown on the Estate, in St Lucy, Barbados, illustrating further our connection to Mount Gay's heritage and

terroir, allowing consumers to discover the influence of a warm and sunny season until the harvest."

"This detail is reflected in the stunning blue label - '24' representing for the release year and '02' for the release number in the series. As a new feature, 'Vt18' stands for 'Vintage 18', referring to the single-year sugar cane harvest used in this expression, and 'd2' stands for the fact that I blended together distillates from two distinct pot still distillations."

The

eco-designed packaging reflects Mount Gay's commitment to sustainability, with 70% recycled glass bottles and minimal ink on the label. For this release, the Mount Gay team fashioned an eye-catching Caribbean blue label, inspired by the Bajan summer skies visible during the Summer 2018 harvest.

Each bottle features a QR code, inviting consumers to delve into the rum-making journey from start to finish.

Bottled at 55%

ABV, Mount Gay Single Estate Series 24_02_Vt18d2 is non-chill filtered to preserve the rum's rich aromas and natural color, and is best served neat. This expression will be limited to 5,418 bottles worldwide, with only 1,200 available in the US at select premium retailers, sold in 70 cl sizes for $400 USD.

About Mount Gay:

Mount Gay is the World's oldest running rum distillery, established in 1703. Founded and still located in the Parish of St Lucy, at the northernmost tip of Barbados, Mount Gay rums are crafted using pure, coral-filtered water from our well and the finest Barbadian and Caribbean molasses.

Distilled in traditional double copper pot and copper column stills, Mount Gay rums are aged in a diverse selection of casks including American whiskey, Bourbon and Cognac. Celebrating over 320 years of heritage and expertise, the Mount Gay style comes from a fine balance between science, art and innovation. Created by Master Blender Trudiann Branker, first female Master Blender in Barbados, and aged under the influence of Barbados' tropical climate, our rums offer a rich and flavorful character.

Mount Gay's range includes Eclipse, XO, Black Barrel, the Single Estate Series, alongside the annual limited-edition Master Blender Collection.

In addition to crafting the World's oldest rum, Mount Gay is committed to use sustainable and transparent practices to realize our vision of environmental stewardship and carbon neutrality. From soil to sip.

For more information on our rums and to learn more about our commitment to our communities, our planet and future, visit



