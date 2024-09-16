Interblock Acquires Zuum, Expanding Market Reach And Product Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interblock acquires a majority share in Zuum Limited, expanding its portfolio with affordable ETG solutions, driving growth in key global markets.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interblock, the global leader in luxury table gaming products, has taken a significant step in strengthening its leadership with the of majority share in Zuum Limited (“acquisition”), a premier of Class II and Class III electronic table games (ETGs), slots, and bingo products. This strategic acquisition will enable Interblock to deliver a broader range of innovative and cost-effective gaming solutions to its customers while driving significant growth in key markets.For over three decades, Interblock has led the gaming industry, pioneering ETGs that bridge the gap between traditional table games and slot machines. Now, with the acquisition of Zuum, Interblock is expanding its portfolio to offer affordable, high-quality ETG solutions that cater to price-sensitive markets, allowing operators to maximize returns without sacrificing quality. Interblock is owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”)."This acquisition will provide Interblock the ability to penetrate an entirely new segment of the casino industry," said John Connelly, CEO of Interblock. "With Zuum's innovative, cost-effective product lineup, we're now able to offer a more diverse range of gaming solutions to meet the needs of casinos in both high yielding and evolving markets.”“Bringing Zuum into Interblock family opens up exciting opportunities for Zuum to get more creative, reach new customers and combine our strengths to build even better, high-quality products,” said Mitja Kolman, founder and selling shareholder of Zuum.“This acquisition will help us grow, explore fresh ideas, create awesome experiences across different platforms, and setting us up for long-term success and growth.”Together both companies will create new synergies, enhancing collaboration on both business and personal levels. As leading companies in ETG globally, this combined strength will drive unprecedented growth and foster innovation, positioning us for continued market leadership.Sales-Driven Benefits for Operators:1.Expanded Product Offering for Every Market: With the acquisition of Zuum, Interblock now offers a complete portfolio of gaming products, ranging from high-end electronic table games (ETGs) to cost-effective solutions for value-conscious markets. This expanded range allows Interblock to better serve a variety of operators, from luxury casinos to more budget-focused properties, ensuring that its products meet the unique needs of any gaming environment.2.Competitive Edge in the Class II Market: Zuum's Class II product line, featuring real ball technology, enhances Interblock's offerings in the North American market, where Class II products are in high demand. This addition strengthens Interblock's product lineup and provides a competitive edge by offering a unique solution that complements the company's existing portfolio.3.Cost-Effective Solutions Without Sacrificing Quality: Zuum's affordable ETG products, including standalone and stadium-style games such as Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, and SicBo, offer operators cost-effective options without compromising on quality. These products provide operators with an opportunity to expand their gaming options while managing capital investment efficiently.4.Enhanced Technology and Performance: Zuum's advanced ETG connection system improves product performance by automatically streaming data to a central system, increasing service efficiency. By integrating this technology with Interblock's platform, operators can benefit from increased reliability, easier game management, and reduced operational costs.5.Increased Market Reach: With Zuum's established presence in key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the maritime gaming sector, Interblock is positioned to further expand its global market share. This combined strength solidifies Interblock's leadership in these important regions and reinforces the company's commitment to global growth.6.Expanding Slot and Bingo Offerings: Zuum's growing slot and bingo product lines provide new revenue opportunities for operators. By integrating these products into Interblock's portfolio, operators can access additional gaming verticals and benefit from Zuum's success in these segments.Maximizing Operational Synergies and EfficiencyIn addition to expanding product offerings, the acquisition of Zuum allows Interblock to leverage key synergies in technology, operations, and resources. Zuum's ETG systems are fully compatible with Interblock's new platform, ensuring seamless integration and minimizing development costs. Moreover, the combination of resources between Aruze and Zuum will optimize employment performance and productivity, driving even greater value for operators.Zuum's strong development capabilities and Interblock's global distribution network ensure that operators receive cutting-edge products that are not only affordable but also deliver exceptional performance. The unified technology platform allows for rapid innovation and deployment, providing operators with access to the latest gaming advancements without lengthy development timelines.Driving Value for Partners and CustomersInterblock's acquisition of Zuum is not just about expanding product lines; it is focused on delivering value to customers and partners. By offering affordable gaming solutions, enhanced technology, and a stronger global presence, Interblock is positioned to help operators drive profitability, attract new players, and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.###About Interblock®Interblock stands as the world's leading developer and supplier of luxury Electronic Table Gaming products. With its commitment to quality, invention, and superior service, Interblock delivers unparalleled performance and unforgettable gaming experiences to over 250 jurisdictions worldwide.For more information, visit and follow Interblock on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.About OaktreeOaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $193 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real estate and listed equities. The firm has over 1,200 employees and offices in 23 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at .

