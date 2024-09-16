First Graders Commence Educational Journey In Kuwait
9/16/2024 5:16:11 AM
By Muneerah Al-Rabeea
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- With eagerness and perseverance, first graders took the first steps in their educational journey this Monday morning.
The Ministry of Education took all necessary measures to ensure that the first graders are cared for and tended to, to guarantee a successful school year. (end) mar
