MES Malayalam Head Presents CPD Session
9/16/2024 5:06:04 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Coordinator of Department of Malayalam, Bijily Mohanakumar presented a session as a resource person on 'Recent Changes in Language' in a Continuing Professional Development training session organised as a part of the Synergy 2.0 Building Bridges – CPD 2024-25 at DPS Modern Indian School recently.
This professional development programme which was attended by Heads of the Department of Malayalam Departments from various Indian schools across Qatar had primary objectives to improve student's language skills, stimulate students' interest in language learning, evolve teaching methods to adapt to changing times, increase the use of activity-oriented teaching, enhance students' pronunciation and reading habits and incorporate technology into teaching.
Such orientation enables educators to keep pace with the current educational requirements besides ensuring high-quality teaching that positively impacts students.
