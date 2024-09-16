QNA Rolls Out Specialist Media Reports Training

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) rolled out yesterday a training course on preparing specialist reports, intended for raising national media cadres' efficiencies.

Held at the QNA headquarters in downtown Doha, the qualitative training program brought together 19 journalists from QNA and other related public facilities. It is part of QNA's scheme to develop the media performance across multiple national agencies.

The five-day course offers intensive training on how to prepare specialized reports, integrate topics, and use artificial intelligence in monitoring and analysis. It comes within the framework of its vision to develop Qatari media cadres and enhance their skills to keep pace with the rapid developments in media and technology. This training is also a valuable opportunity for trainees to expand the scope of knowledge, improve the practical skills of participants, and engage in fruitful interaction.

The trainees will engage in practical and theoretical workshops to apply what they have learned and submit graduation projects to measure their achievement.