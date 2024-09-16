Cloud Native Computing Foundation Adds 28 New Silver Members This Quarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Organizations worldwide continue to understand the cloud native technology's role in driving

(CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, has announced 28 new Silver CNCF members, highlighting the continued investments organizations are making as cloud native innovation accelerates.

"Cloud native is the underpinning of the modern stack. With the arrival of generative and agentic AI, the community is hard at work supporting these new types of workloads with discipline and consistency. To that end, the cloud native ecosystem's continued success is a shared responsibility. It is exciting for our team to see the diversity of the organizations joining CNCF as we continue to break through to new workloads, regions, and markets," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome our new members this quarter and look forward to working together to innovate in the face of new opportunities and challenges."

Join new and existing CNCF members at the upcoming CNCF-hosted events, including KubeDay Colombia in Medellín on October 9, KubeDay Australia in Melbourne on October 15, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , November 12-15 in Salt Lake City, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India , December 11-12 in Delhi, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe , April 1-4, 2025 in London.

About the newest Silver Members:

Atolioprovides AI-powered enterprise search to help employees find answers privately and securely - we centralize all of the public and permissioned content to provide a private enterprise chat experience using the set of knowledge each user has access to.Cloudoordeploys and delivers your code to your customers without breaking things.ConfidentialMindmakes generative AI infrastructure software and co-pilots for on-premises and private cloud use cases.CrystalDBprovides an AI agent that ensures operational excellence for PostgreSQL databases, saving teams time and allowing unmatched simplicity and reliability.DevCyclebuilds on the OpenFeature standard to provide a robust platform for managing feature flags, making feature rollouts and experimentation smooth and straightforward for engineering teams.DevZerogives eng teams a ready-to-code workspaces so they can build and iterate in a collaborative, production-symmetric environment independent of their localhost.Doctor Droidis an AI agent for accelerating on-call investigations and root cause analysis, reducing the time spent to resolve production issues significantly.Dongobioffers PoCAT, an innovative cloud native application building open source project. We are focused on enabling you to design and develop the most modern enterprise applications with PoCAT.Drafttis a software maintenance automation platform that helps enterprises streamline technical debt management and minimize system downtime. By automating the identification, prioritization, and resolution of maintenance tasks, Draftt empowers platform engineering teams to stay ahead of costly issues, reduce human errors, and improve operational efficiency.Densify'spatented AI based analytics optimize Kubernetes and cloud environments by precisely identifying the type and quantity of resources workloads need. Leading enterprises use Densify as a foundation to drastically cut infrastructure costs while reducing risk and delivering better performance.At KTrust , we redefine Kubernetes security. By mastering K8s attack flows, the company empowers DevSecOps by uncovering innovative paths, continuously validating real exposures, and automating mitigation for each unique ecosystem.LikeMinds Consultingspecializes in IAM and helps organizations enhance security through Zero Trust by providing Kubernetes consulting and implementation support. We integrate DevOps to deliver scalable and efficient solutions aligned with modern security frameworks.Mecha Systemsprovides computing stack from hardware to cloud for building and deploying applications on the edgemirrordby MetalBear is a development tool that allows developers to run local code directly in the context of their Kubernetes cluster without needing to deploy it first. It introduces a new development workflow that improves quality and accelerates time to market by tightening the development feedback loop and eliminating bottlenecks in shared staging environments.Okahuprovides AI Observability as a Service built on open source Monocleto help enterprises building LLM-based apps in the cloud move to production quickly, easily & safely without having to deal with DIY observability stack.Omnistrate : A SaaS Copilot helping developers create SaaS control planes to transform their app into a multi-cloud SaaS solution in minutes at one-tenth the costPrevideris a leading Dutch provider of cloud and IT solutions, specializing in data center services, managed services, connectivity solutions, cloud services and Kubernetes.Proximais an IT services firm specializing in cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and cybersecurity, dedicated to helping businesses achieve operational excellence and security in their digital transformation journey.PS Cloud Servicesis a Kazakhstani cloud service provider offering a proprietary OpenStack-based platform. We specialize in delivering comprehensive technical support for client projects, including expertise in Kubernetes administration.Relyis an internal developer portal that helps software companies with distributed architectures deliver high-quality software at scale by providing a unified developer experience for engineering teams to build, ship, operate, and monitor their software following the golden path, centralizing visibility, and ensuring standards of quality and consistency across the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC).Resolveis an AI Production Software Engineer that autonomously investigates alerts, performs root cause analysis for incidents and handles operational grunt work to increase productivity and free up engineers to focus on building.Speakeasyis the complete toolkit for REST API development. Our platform empowers every team to build, test, and run APIs everywhere: SDKs to make integrations easy, testing to make integrations stable, and internal tooling to empower API builders to ship quickly.Svixlets you build a state-of-the-art webhooks sending solution in minutes so you can focus on your business

About the newest End User Member:



Cathay Financial Holdings , Taiwan's leading financial group, drives digital transformation across insurance, banking, and securities by harnessing digital, data, and technological synergies while championing sustainable open source software development to deliver pioneering digital financial solutions and tangible industry advancements. Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

About the newest Academic Member:

Pengcheng Laboratory , guided by the vision of "Communication without Barrier, Connection without Limitation, and Intelligence without Termination", serves as a pioneering research institution dedicated to the fields of network communication, cyberspace, and network intelligence.

About the newest Non-Profit Member:



ALASCA e.V. is a non-profit association based in Germany focused on advancing digital sovereignty by hosting and developing open-source software tools for the cloud, by building a strong community of developers and users and by raising awareness on the importance of open-source for the society. The Forge Utah Foundation 's mission is help grow technology education and talent in Utah by sharing, learning, and building.

With the addition of these new members, there are now

over 170 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

