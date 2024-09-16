Health Minister Meets GCC Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: of Public Health, H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari held separate meetings with Director General of the GCC Health Council, Suleiman Al Dakhil; and WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Hanan Hassan Balkhy.

During the meeting with Suleiman Al Dakhil, the discussions covered preparations for Qatar's hosting of the 10th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee and the 87th meeting of the Health Ministers Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), both scheduled for October.

The meeting also addressed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and the GCC Health Council, as well as the Council's primary activities and future projects.

The Minister's virtual meeting with Dr. Hanan Hassan Balkhy discussed preparations for Qatar hosting the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean in October, alongside the strengthening of collaboration between Qatar and the World Health Organization (WHO).