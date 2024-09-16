Shahid Kapoor Brings Out His Inner Punjabi Munda As He Grooves To 'Jee Karda'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) star Shahid Kapoor on Monday captivated his fans with a dazzling display of his dance prowess, showcasing his quirky bhangra moves to the energetic beats of the song 'Jee Karda'.

Shahid, who has 46.9 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel in which he can be seen wearing a grey hoodie, and matching joggers.

The handsome hunk is grooving to 'Jee Karda' at his residence. The song is from the 2008 action comedy 'Singh Is Kinng'. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The video is captioned as: "When JEE KARDA then ME KARDA #bhangra".

It has got a like from his wife Mira Rajput.

The video has got 974K views in just 20 minutes. Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Living for thisss", "You made my day!!", "Dancing his heart out", "cutayyy".

On the personal side, Shahid had tied the knot with Mira in July 2015. The couple have a daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.