عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Forces Engage Russia's Ammo Depots, Surveillance System In Vovchansk Area

Ukraine's Forces Engage Russia's Ammo Depots, Surveillance System In Vovchansk Area


9/16/2024 1:08:03 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards with the Scorpion unit destroyed Russia's field ammunition depots and a ground surveillance system in the Vovchansk axis.

The State Border Guard Service posted the relevant video on social media, Ukrinform reports.

Video: State Border Guard Service

Reconnaissance and strike UAV groups and mortar teams of the Scorpion unit delivered a series of strikes on enemy positions.

As a result, Russian manpower clusters, ammunition depots, and a ground surveillance system were destroyed, the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties since the invasion were estimated at 633,800 as per an update posted on Sunday.

Photo: SBGSU

MENAFN16092024000193011044ID1108676676


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search