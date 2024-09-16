Ukraine's Forces Engage Russia's Ammo Depots, Surveillance System In Vovchansk Area
9/16/2024 1:08:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards with the Scorpion unit destroyed Russia's field ammunition depots and a ground surveillance system in the Vovchansk axis.
The State Border Guard Service posted the relevant video on social media, Ukrinform reports.
Video: State Border Guard Service
Reconnaissance and strike UAV groups and mortar teams of the Scorpion unit delivered a series of strikes on enemy positions.
As a result, Russian manpower clusters, ammunition depots, and a ground surveillance system were destroyed, the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties since the invasion were estimated at 633,800 as per an update posted on Sunday.
