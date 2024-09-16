Ukraine's Forces Engage Russia's Ammo Depots, Surveillance System In Vovchansk Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards with the Scorpion unit destroyed Russia's field ammunition depots and a ground surveillance system in the Vovchansk axis.

The State Border Guard Service posted the relevant on social media, Ukrinform reports.

Video: State Border Guard Service

Reconnaissance and strike UAV groups and mortar teams of the Scorpion unit delivered a series of strikes on enemy positions.

As a result, Russian manpower clusters, ammunition depots, and a ground surveillance system were destroyed, the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties since the invasion were estimated at 633,800 as per an update posted on Sunday.

Photo: SBGSU