Prime Minister Attends Graduation Ceremony Of 2024 Batch Of Shafallah Center Members

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attended Sunday the graduation ceremony of the 2024 batch of members of the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials, in addition to the parents of the graduates.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani honored the 43 graduates from the Shafallah Center and handed them their graduation certificates.

On this occasion, His Excellency also inaugurated the 'Endless Love' sculpture donated by Qatar Museums to the Shafallah Center in honor of the efforts of HH Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.



The graduates of this batch received specialized educational and rehabilitation services of highest international standards, with the aim of developing their personal capabilities, improving their skills, and enhancing their integration into society.

It is worth noting that the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities was established by HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser in 1999, with the aim of providing exemplary services to persons with mental disabilities and autism who are not older than 21 years of age in the field of special education and rehabilitation, as well as community awareness of their issues and rights.

The center is one of the centers under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family.