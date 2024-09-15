Israeli Occupation Warplane Attacks S. Lebanon, Injures Four Civilians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Sunday, that four civilians were in a raid launched by the Israeli warplanes on the villages of Kfarkela and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, while residents were evacuating furniture from their homes.

The agency also reported that the Israeli occupation aircraft dropped leaflets over the village of Al-Wazzani, telling the villagers to evacuate.

The Israeli occupation forces carried out an artillery bombardment on the outskirts of the village of Markaba and the village of Odaisseh with artillery shells and white phosphorous bombs, causing significant damage, the NNA added.

Since October 7, Lebanon has been witnessing continuous military confrontations on a daily basis between the Israeli occupation forces and the resistance in the southern regions, as well as the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

