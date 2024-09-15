Over 100 Russian Pows Land Near Moscow
KABUL (Pajhwok): More than a hundred Russian servicemen, who were captured by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region, returned to Moscow on Sunday.
TASS news agency quoted state-owned Zvezda TV channel as saying that a plane carrying 103 Russian prisoners landed at the Chkalovsky airfield.
The TV channel released a video showing the servicemen disembarking from the aircraft. They will be taken to the Russian Defence Ministry's healthcare facilities for rehabilitation.
Earlier, the Defence Ministry confirmed Russia had brought back 103 servicemen as a result of UAE-mediated talks. They were swapped for as many Ukrainian POWs.
