Qatar National Sprint Round 4 Concludes After Thrilling Action

Charbel Chebly took the top spot in the Open Class 1 while Mansour Chebli was the fastest in the Production 1 category in the fourth round of the 2024 Qatar National Sprint on Friday.

Charbel dominated the O1 Class with a best lap time of 44.378 seconds in his Renault Clio, while Mansour finished closely behind in second place with a time of 44.911 seconds, also driving a Renault Clio. Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Al Ramih rounded out the top three in Class O1 with a 46.226-second lap in his Toyota GT86.

In Class O2, Jad Alawar from Lebanon secured first position with 45.685 seconds in an Evo 8, while Qatar's Maher Serre won the O3 category with a lap time of 48.141 in his Nissan 350Z.

In Class P1, Mansour emerged victorious with a best lap of 46.319 seconds, followed by Charbel Chebly and Nadim Ziade. In Class P2, Ziade claimed first with a 45.436-second run in his Renault Megane, while the P3 class saw Francesco Fornaciari claiming the victory with a time of 46.673 in a Lotus Exige.

In the women's category, Paige De Jager took the top spot in her Mitsubishi Eclipse with a time of 52.614 seconds, ahead of Nasmee'a Christian and Melina Jokic. The remaining two rounds of the Championship will take place on October 5 and 19.