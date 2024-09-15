Qatar Attends Arab-Islamic Ministerial Meeting On Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: The State of Qatar on Friday participated in the meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee tasked with international efforts to stop the war on Gaza and several European ministers and officials, with Prime of the Kingdom of Spain H E Dr. Pedro Sanchez. The meeting was on Palestine and implementing the two-state solution. The meeting was hosted yesterday in Madrid.

The State of Qatar was represented by Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

In his address to the meeting, Al Khulaifi reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast and ongoing support for the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also emphasized that the State of Qatar continues its efforts with international partners to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which would alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, secure the release of detainees and prisoners, and pave the way for comprehensive peace and lasting stability in the region.