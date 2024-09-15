BSA Motorcycles Delivers Rajasthan’s First Gold Star 650 to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 12, 2024: BSA Motorcycles, the iconic British brand proudly delivered the first BSA Gold Star 650 in Rajasthan to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur. A grand collector of heritage artifacts, including crystals and antique cars, Prince Lakshyaraj has now added the legendary Gold Star 650 to his remarkable collection. The handover took place in a private ceremony at his residence in Udaipur, with the motorcycle taking its place alongside other treasured vehicles displayed in the city’s renowned palace, open to the public.

Launched in India on August 15, 2024, the BSA Gold Star 650 embodies the perfect fusion of classic British design and modern technology. With a legacy dating back to 1903, the BSA mark has been a symbol of motorcycling excellence and remains a significant part of British engineering history—now proudly welcomed into Udaipur’s prestigious automotive collection.

Commenting on this latest addition to his collection, Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar stated, “The BSA Gold Star 650 is a masterful blend of tradition and innovation. I have always admired vehicles with a rich history, and the Gold Star represents the best of both worlds—heritage and modern craftsmanship. It’s an honor to include this iconic motorcycle in my collection, where it will stand alongside other vehicles that have shaped automotive history.”

Ashish Singh Joshi, Director, BSA Company, said, “The BSA Gold Star 650 holds a special place in the hearts of those who appreciate history and craftsmanship, much like the esteemed collection curated by Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. It is a privilege to present him with this timeless motorcycle, which we hope will bring him immense joy as both a collector and a rider.”

The BSA Gold Star 650 blends vintage styling with modern engineering, staying true to its British roots while incorporating state-of-the-art features. Key highlights include:

• India’s Largest Single-Cylinder Engine: A liquid-cooled 652cc engine, offering robust performance.

• Segment-Leading Output: With 55Nm of torque and 45.6PS of power, the Gold Star delivers performance worthy of its legendary name.

• Best-in-Class Components: Equipped with Brembo brakes and dual-channel ABS for superior control, along with aluminium Excel rims and Pirelli tyres, ensuring top-notch handling and safety.

• Classic British Design: The understated elegance of the Gold Star is enhanced by modern digital-analogue instrumentation, striking a perfect balance between tradition and innovation.

• Color Options: Six stunning colour variants are available, including the Legacy Edition in Silver Sheen, paying homage to the original design.

The BSA Gold Star 650 marks the brand’s leading charge into the Indian market, carrying forward a legacy that resonates with motorcycle enthusiasts around the world. First introduced in 1938, the original Gold Star set multiple speed records and dominated racing circuits, earning its place as the "gold standard" for performance motorcycles.

Meticulously designed by Redline Studios in the UK and engineered by Ricardo, the new Gold Star merges classic British craftsmanship with cutting-edge global expertise, including engine refinement by the Technical University of Graz. This collaboration ensures that the new BSA Gold Star retains its historic charm while offering a ride suited for modern-day motorcyclists.





