Fairmas Expands Global Presence with New Office in Italy

(MENAFNEditorial) Fairmas, a leading provider financial planning, controlling, and management reporting solutions for the hospitality industry, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Italy. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Fairmas as it continues to grow and strengthen its global footprint.



Located in Bolzano, Italy, the new office will enable Fairmas to better serve its growing customer base in Italy and the broader Southern European region. The decision to open an office in Italy comes in response to the substantial growth of the hospitality industry in the region, which has shown remarkable resilience and expansion over recent years.



“Opening an office in Italy is a strategic decision that aligns with our mission to support the hospitality industry’s growth and globalization. Italy is a key market for us, with its rich cultural heritage and thriving tourism sector. We are excited to be closer to our clients and partners in this region, enabling us to provide more personalized support and innovative solutions that meet their unique needs.“

Niels Schröder, Managing Director of Fairmas



The new office will serve as a hub for Fairmas’ operations in Southern Europe, facilitating closer collaboration with local hotels and hospitality businesses. This strategic move is expected to enhance Fairmas’s ability to deliver tailored financial planning and reporting solutions, helping clients navigate the complexities of the modern hospitality landscape.





With the opening of the Italy office, Fairmas reaffirms its commitment to supporting the hospitality industry’s continuous growth and development on a global scale. The company looks forward to building stronger relationships with its Italian clients and contributing to their ongoing success.





Fairmas is proud to continue its journey of growth and expansion, providing industry-leading financial solutions to the hospitality sector worldwide.



