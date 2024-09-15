O! Millionaire Episode 122: Celebrates Onam with a Grand Special

(MENAFN- MAP) The 122nd episode of the hit show, O! Millionaire marked a historic celebration of the vibrant Onam festival. The special episode attracted thousands of viewers who participated in the grand draw for a massive 200 million grand prize.

Onam Brings Good Luck to O! Millionaire in a Special Episode

Immersed in the festive spirit of Onam, the episode showcased the rich cultural traditions and festivities associated with this annual harvest festival. A special segment featured a captivating report on the Onam celebrations, highlighting the colorful flower carpets (Pookalam), traditional boat races (Vallam Kali), and sumptuous feasts (Sadhya) that mark this joyous occasion.



Discover the Luck of Onam on Millionaire







Join the Green Revolution and Win Big

O! Millionaire, the groundbreaking show, is not just about winning life-changing prizes; it's also about making a positive impact on our planet. With every Green Certificate purchased, a tree is planted at Oasis Park, the world's first green sanctuary powered by renewable energy.

By contributing to reforestation efforts, you're helping to create a greener, more sustainable future. Cleaner air, natural beauty, and climate stability are just a few of the benefits that come from planting trees. And the best part? You could also win millions!

When you purchase the “Green Certificate”, a new tree will be planted in Oasis Park, making you a part of a global initiative aimed at increasing green spaces and improving our environment. This is a remarkable opportunity not only to win millions but also to help make our planet better, more stable, and greener.

O! Millionaire: A Pathway to Dreams and a Greener Planet

If you're looking for a chance to change your life and contribute to a better future, O! Millionaire is the perfect choice for you. Stay tuned for upcoming episodes you could be the next winner!

Every week at Oasis Park, 500 trees are planted. As of the latest draw, 61,000 trees have been successfully planted.



O! Millionaire Winning Numbers - Draw 122

Green Certificate ID: FVNV 9BZF

Grand Prize Winning Numbers: 7 • 19 • 31 • 33 • 35 • 41 • 42



Every Thursday at 8 PM (GST), join host Maradona Rebello for the O! Millionaire Live Draw and your chance to win life-changing prizes!







