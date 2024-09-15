Chandigarh Grenade Blast: Second Accused Nabbed

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab on Sunday apprehended the second accused in the Chandigarh grenade blast case.

Vishal Masih was arrested from Delhi after the investigation took off following the September 11 incident. Central agencies were also involved in making this arrest.

DGP Punjab Police took to X and shared:“Within 72 hours of the Chandigarh Grenade blast, the @PunjabPoliceInd in coordination with Central Agencies has arrested the second perpetrator of the blast.”

“Following leads generated through various sources, second perpetrator Vishal Masih s/o Sabi Masih resident of village Raimal near Dhyanpur PS Kotli Surat Mallian, #Batala, District #Gurdaspur has been arrested from #Delhi,” it added.

On September 11, suspects carried out a grenade blast in the upscale Sector 10 area of Chandigarh, shattering window panes. The blast reportedly left a hole approximately 5-8 inches deep.

A grenade was lobbed at the house of a retired police officer at around 5.30 p.m. However, no one was injured.

Punjab Police nabbed one of the accused, Rohan Masih, within two days on September 13. One 9MM Glock pistol along with ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Investigations are underway to uncover the details of the plot.

According to the police, three suspects were involved in the attack. While one of them hurled the explosive, two others were sitting in the auto-rickshaw which was captured on CCTV while fleeing the spot.

According to the sources, Khalistani terrorist Rinda, currently based in Pakistan, is suspected of involvement in this case.