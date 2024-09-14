AND Seizes 150,000 Captagon Pills In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Authorities in Amman have seized 150,000 Captagon pills hidden inside a refrigerator used for cargo trucks, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) conducted a raid on a warehouse where the drugs were concealed within a refrigerator typically used for food storage, the spokesperson said, noting that the operation was part of a smuggling attempt involving a cargo truck, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
