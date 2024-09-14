Jade Mcdiarmid Inspires Women To Embrace Courage And Change In Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Change Mentor Shares Her Journey to Freedom in new International Best-Selling Book.

CANADA, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the inclusion of Courageous Change Mentor Jade McDiarmid in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition. This latest installment of the Unstoppable! series, which features the inspiring and eye-opening stories of women overcoming significant life challenges, has reached new heights of success, securing the number one position in 25 categories across three countries and winning recognition as an international bestseller.Unstoppable! Volume 4 brings together the powerful stories of 25 women from various backgrounds, each sharing their personal journeys of resilience, courage, and self-discovery. Building on the success of previous volumes, this edition continues to empower readers by showcasing the strength and determination of women who have turned adversity into powerful opportunities for growth and change.Jade McDiarmid's story is an exciting and informative addition to the anthology. As a Courageous Change Mentor, Jade is dedicated to helping women release the burdens of their past and embrace a future filled with possibility and purpose. Her chapter in Unstoppable! Volume 4 reflects her commitment to empowering women to break free from their limitations and live a life that truly reflects their worth and desires.“I wanted to write Unstoppable because I believe every woman deserves to live a life that's not held back by the past,” Jade McDiarmid shares.“My own journey of overcoming obstacles and finding freedom inspired me to help others do the same. I want women to know they're not alone, and that they too can become unstoppable.”Jade's narrative in Unstoppable! Volume 4 is an inspiring account of her journey from fear to freedom. By sharing her own experiences, Jade aims to provide a source of hope and encouragement, showing other women that they too can overcome their struggles and achieve their full potential.“Becoming a Best-Selling author would be a dream come true, but it's not just about the title. It's about the impact the book will have on women's lives,” Jade says about becoming a best-selling author.“I hope Unstoppable will inspire a movement of women rising up, breaking free, and living fearlessly.”Jade McDiarmid's mission is to help women move fearlessly forward, leaving behind the regrets and limitations of the past. Through her program, Jade provides the tools and support women need to release grudges, heal from past experiences, and embrace their full potential.Jade believes that courage and self-belief are key to becoming unstoppable. She encourages women to take bold steps toward their dreams, knowing that they have the power to create the life they want.“I want to inspire women to believe in themselves, their worth, and their abilities,” Jade states.“I want them to know they have the power to break free from the past and live the life they've always wanted and deserve!”Jade's advice to women who want to become unstoppable is to embrace courage and take action, even when they don't feel like the time is right.“You do not need to be ready. You need to be COURAGEOUS!” Jade commented.Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition continues to inspire a global audience, demonstrating the power of resilience and the importance of sharing one's story. Jade McDiarmid's contribution to this best-selling anthology is a reminder that every woman has the power to transform her life by embracing courage and taking bold steps toward her dreams.For more information about Jade McDiarmid and her work as a Courageous Change Mentor, follow her on Facebook.

