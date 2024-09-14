Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
9/14/2024
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Foreign Ministry welcomed the communique issued by the joint meeting held in Madrid on the implementation of the two-state solution in the Middle East.
AMMAN - The Kuwaiti Junior Handball Team came in third place in the 10th Asian Championship held in the Jordanian capital Amman.
ISTANBUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed that the Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories have been witnessing massacres reminiscent to that happened in Bosnia Herzegovina years back.
BEIRUT - The Israeli Occupation air forces carried out airstrikes on several towns northeast of Lebanon, leaving four people injured, including three children.
WASHINGTON - Foreign ministers of the G-7 Group strongly condemned Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia to use them in Ukraine.
TUNIS - The electoral campaign for Tunisia's upcoming presidential election, set for October 6, officially began.
ALGIERS - The Algerian Constitutional Court declared that the incumbent president Abdelmadjid Tebboune won the presidential elections becoming eligible for a second term in office.
ISLAMABAD - At least six people lost their lives due to heavy rains in Pakistan's northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) bordering Afghanistan. (end) ibi
