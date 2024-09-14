9-Year-Old Killed, 22 Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Kathua

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A nine year-old boy was killed while 22 others were after a minibus skidded off the road in Dhar Dugnu area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Quoting offcials, news agency GNS reported that a minibus bearing registration number JK08B 9038 skidded off the road when driver lost his control, it roll downed the hillock in Dhar Dugnu.

In this incident, one boy namely Ankesh Kumar (9) son of Darshan Singh was brought dead to SDH Bilawar.

Other 22 injured are being treated at GMC Kathua, they have been identified Pinki Devi (30), Hazra (70), Bharti Devi (16), Meeno Ram (45), Arun Singh (11), Utara Devi (60), Gyara Begum (55) and Kasturi Lal (28), one were Referred to GMC Jammu, Sangeeta (50) and some is under treatment at SDH Billawar, Revi Devi 25, Diksha 8, Mukesh Devi 28, Prinshu 8 months, Bodh Raj 50, Ganesh Kumar 38 Amita Devi 18, Hem Raj,16, Parvej Ahmed 31, Reena Devi, Jyoti Devi,34, Sunita Devi,18 Saran Dev,72 .