عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Launches Research Satellite“Chamran-1” Into Space

Iran Launches Research Satellite“Chamran-1” Into Space


9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran has successfully launched its research satellite, Chamran-1, into space on September 14, 2024, according to Azernews .

The Chamran-1, weighing 60 kilograms, was launched at an altitude of 550 kilometers above Earth using the Qaem 100 satellite launcher. Its mission is to evaluate cold gas motion, navigation, and situation control subsystems in space systems.

The satellite was developed by the Iranian State Electronics Industries Company, in collaboration with the Aerospace Research Institute and local private start-ups. Notably, this marks the second satellite launch by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), showcasing further advances in the country's aerospace capabilities.

MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673886


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search