Iran Launches Research Satellite“Chamran-1” Into Space
9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM
Iran has successfully launched its research satellite,
Chamran-1, into space on September 14, 2024, according to
Azernews .
The Chamran-1, weighing 60 kilograms, was launched at an
altitude of 550 kilometers above Earth using the Qaem 100 satellite
launcher. Its mission is to evaluate cold gas motion, navigation,
and situation control subsystems in space systems.
The satellite was developed by the Iranian State Electronics
Industries Company, in collaboration with the Aerospace Research
Institute and local private start-ups. Notably, this marks the
second satellite launch by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
(IRGC), showcasing further advances in the country's aerospace
capabilities.
