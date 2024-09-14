Jordan's Medical Exports Grew By 10.3% In 8 Months-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra)-Exports of the Kingdom's industries and medical supplies sector recorded "remarkable" growth during the past eight months of the current year 2024, by a rate of 10.3%, compared to the same period last year.According to the sector's representative in Jordan Chamber of (JCI), Dr. Fadi Atrash, its exports, with its three sub-sectors (human drugs or veterinary medicines, pesticides, and medical supplies), increased to about JD495 million during the past eight months of the current year, compared to JD448 million for the same period last year 2023.In remarks to "Petra", he said the Kingdom's pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies are an "important major" industrial sector that has achieved multiple successes and "tangible" developments, as its products comply to international specifications and standards and achieve a "high" level of development and progress.Atrash added that the figures issued by the three Kingdom's chambers of industry in Amman, Irbid and Zarqa showed that the sector's exports have increased since the beginning of the current year 2024.Atrash stated that this growth comes amid the exceptional circumstances facing the region due to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza people and the delay in trade movement in the Red Sea region.Jordan is viewed a "leading" country at the pan-Arab level in the pharmaceutical industry, as the sector has witnessed "significant" growth since the establishment of the first Jordanian pharmaceutical factory in 1966 in the city of Salt, with Jordanian manpower and expertise, he pointed out.Furthermore, he noted these data showed the sector rank 6th among other industrial sectors, in terms of the value of exports and positive growth, with a relative weight of 8% of the total industrial exports during the past eight months of the current year.