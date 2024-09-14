SCF Acquires Newpark Fluids Systems

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SCF Partners, (“SCF”) is pleased to announce its of the Newpark Fluids Systems business (“NFS”), a leading global pure-play oil & and geothermal fluids solution provider, from Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR). Newpark Fluids Systems provides a full range of & completion products and related technical services supported by an innovative digital modeling software suite, global and infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and productivity of our customers' performance.

Newpark Fluid Systems' CEO, David Paterson, commented,“We are thrilled to partner with SCF. This new partnership will be a source of enormous value creation for both our customers and the entire Newpark Fluids Systems team. Our global strategic growth plan will now accelerate under a new and focused board with significant energy experience and commitment. SCF's unsurpassed track record of success in the global energy services industry provides exciting opportunities as we look to the future.”

Deviyani Misra-Godwin, Director at SCF Partners, stated,“For over 25 years, Newpark Fluids Systems has maintained a leading position in the drilling and completions fluids space worldwide, improving customer performance by providing industry-leading service quality. Newpark Fluid Systems' global footprint, top quartile safety performance, leading portfolio of technology and preeminent position in the growing geothermal space will accelerate success in the evolving energy landscape. Together with the leadership team, we look forward to creating tremendous value for our customers and employees in this next chapter of growth.”

Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal advisor to SCF in the transaction.

About Newpark Fluids Systems

Newpark Fluids Systems provides drilling and completion fluids products and related technical services to customers for oil, natural gas, and geothermal projects primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific. NFS utilizes a fluids-focused and global reach, local knowledge approach to improve efficiency & productivity of customer operations globally. For more information, please visit .

About SCF Partners

Founded in 1989, SCF provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build and grow leading energy service, equipment, and technology companies that operate throughout the world. SCF has invested in more than 80 platform companies and made more than 400 additional acquisitions to develop 18 publicly listed energy service and equipment companies over its history. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has offices in Aberdeen and Australia. For more information, please visit .

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a site access solutions company that manufactures, sells, and rents industry-leading sustainable composite matting products, along with a full suite of services, including planning, logistics, and remediation. Additional information can be found at .

